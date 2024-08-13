Harvard man, 40, killed in rollover crash Tuesday

A Harvard man was killed Tuesday morning when his 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled multiple times and landed in a field, officials said.

A release from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the victim, except to say he was a 40-year-old Harvard resident. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the release.

The Harvard Fire Protection District, the sheriff’s office and MD1, Mercyhealth’s emergency response unit, were called at about 9:40 a.m. to the 9900 block of Lawrence Road west of Harvard. According to investigators the Jeep was traveling south when it exited the road to the east and rolled several times before coming to a rest in a cornfield. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office and the sheriff’s Major Crash Investigation Unit continue to investigate the crash.