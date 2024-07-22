Fire damages home in Lake in the Hills

No injuries reported from a house fire Sunday evening in Lake in the Hills that broke out near an electrical service meter, officials report.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District responded to a call at 7:20 p.m. to the 1200 block of Pine Street for a house fire. First responders arrived within five minutes to a single-story home with smoke and a fire in the wall near the electrical service meter, according to an Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District news release.

People in the home were alerted by the smoke and smoke detectors and evacuated the home without injuries. Firefighters started an “aggressive fire attack” and had the fire under control “within the first few minutes,” according to the release.

The fire did not extent to other parts of the home. No firefighter, civilian or pet injuries were reported, according to the release.

Fire districts from Cary, Huntley, Crystal Lake, Fox River Grove and the Lake in the Hills Police Department aided in the call. The fire is under investigation and damage estimates are not yet available, according to the release.