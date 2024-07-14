Pearl Street bridge closed again Monday for utility work

The Pearl Street bridge in McHenry will be closed Monday for ongoing work moving power lines. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The city of McHenry again is asking motorists who use the Pearl Street bridge to take an alternate route Monday.

The bridge between North River Road and Riverside Drive will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. as ComEd continues moving power lines. The utility is burying overhead power lines as part of phase four of the McHenry Riverwalk project.

The work is dependent on the weather, McHenry officials said. Residents with questions can call the city of McHenry at 815-363-2100.

The city included $150,000 in its 2023-24 budget for burying the overhead power lines along the Fox River between the Route 120 and Pearl Street bridges as part of the Riverwalk project. When completed, this section will allow pedestrians to walk along the Fox River from Green Street to Weber’s Park on Riverside Drive.

Phase four, originally slated for a September completion date, could be finished in late July, said Bill Hobson, the city’s parks and recreation director.