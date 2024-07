Granted President Biden was not feeling his best at the June 27 debate. He had a cold, is dealing with world problems and is trying to improve life for Americans at the same time. He got some statistics wrong, but he still stated truths over Trump’s lies. Biden has one of the biggest jobs in the world, and he’s been really good at it. So if he doesn’t do well at a debate with a convicted felon, he has lots of other important things on his mind.

Linda Morton

Harvard