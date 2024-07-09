Lake in the Hills taking photo contest submissions

Lake in the Hills-area shutterbugs can show off their skills in the village’s annual photo contest.

Participants have until Sept. 3 to send in their best photos of life in Lake in the Hills and its 60156 zip code. However, photos have to be recent, can’t be a screenshot and can’t have been previously entered in a village photo contest, according to the Lake in the Hills website. The village is only accepting digital images for the contest.

Participants don’t have to live in the 60156 zip code and can send in up to five photos for the contest. Once the entry deadline has passed, voters can fill out paper ballots at the Village Hall lobby, vote via a survey on the village website or “like” their favorites on the village Facebook page. Voting will open shortly after the entry deadline and remain open for two weeks.

The winner will be the photo with the highest number of votes, and the photographer will receive a gift card to a Lake in the Hills business. The village will email the winner once votes are tallied.

Interested participants can send in their best photos at lith.org/government/departments/administration/annual-photo-contest.