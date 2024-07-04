Friends of MCC Foundation Golf Invitational raises $115,000

The 37th annual Friends of McHenry County College Foundation Golf Invitational raised $115,000 for student scholarships and programs on June 10, 2024, at Bull Valley Golf Club. (Photo provided by Friends of MCC Foundation)

The 37th annual Friends of McHenry County College Foundation Golf Invitational raised $115,000 for student scholarships and programs June 10 at the Bull Valley Golf Club. The event takes place annually to further the foundation’s mission to provide financial support for MCC students.

The foundation has budgeted to award more than $1 million in scholarships and program funding in the coming year, according to a news release.

The outing included lunch; 18 holes of golf in a scramble format; and a reception featuring prizes, auction items and an awards presentation. At the reception, MCC scholarship recipient Victoria Weger shared how scholarships have affected her life.

The winning foursome of Mike Mologousis, Jim Dubay, Don Duffy and Cris Manley from LRS Recycles came in at 7-under par. They were awarded the TC Industries Champion’s Trophy at a reception in recognition of the win.