Woodstock North grad nominated for Augustana’s ‘More Than I Imagined’ series

Recent Augustana College graduate and Woodstock North High School graduate Abby Campisi, an environmental studies major from Wonder Lake, was nominated to submit a “More Than I Imagined” profile by Dr. Sarah Lashley, assistant professor of environmental studies.
Annually, faculty nominate Augustana seniors who have achieved remarkable academic or personal growth to appear in the college’s More Than I Imagined series. In a news release from Augustana, Lashley said that Campisi’s involvement in internships, research, Greek life and campus organizations demonstrates her focus and hard work.