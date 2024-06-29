Woodstock North grad nominated for Augustana’s ‘More Than I Imagined’ series

Augustana College senior and Woodstock North High School graduate Abby Campisi, an environmental studies major from Wonder Lake, was nominated to submit a "More Than I Imagined" profile by Dr. Sarah Lashley, assistant professor of environmental studies. (Photo provided by Augustana College)

Annually, faculty nominate Augustana seniors who have achieved remarkable academic or personal growth to appear in the college’s More Than I Imagined series. In a news release from Augustana, Lashley said that Campisi’s involvement in internships, research, Greek life and campus organizations demonstrates her focus and hard work.