Pearl Street Bridge in McHenry closed Wednesday for Riverwalk, ComEd work

This section of the McHenry Riverwalk from the Route 120 bridge to the Pearl Street bridge, seen here in December 2022, is set for completion later this summer. The Pearl Street bridge will be closed Wednesday, June 26, as ComEd buries power lines. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Motorists who use the Pearl Street bridge in downtown McHenry are asked to use an alternative route on Wednesday.

The bridge, between North River Road and Riverside Drive, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. as ComEd relocated power lines. The utility is burying overhead power lines as part of the Phase 4 McHenry Riverwalk project.

“This is the safest way to facilitate ComEd’s work with the city towards burying the power lines adjacent to the riverwalk,” Bill Hobson, parks and recreation director, said.

The city included $150,000 in its 2023-24 budget for burying the overhead power lines along the Fox River between the Route 120 and Pearl Street bridges as part of the Riverwalk project. When completed, this section will allow pedestrians to walk along the Fox River from Green Street to Weber’s Park on Riverside Drive.

Phase 4, originally slated for a September completion date, could be finished in late July, Hobson said this week.