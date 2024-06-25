Man hit by lightning in Marengo after it struck nearby tree

Vehicles navigate a section of high water on Illinois Route 14, near Nimco Drive, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, after heavy rain from overnight thunderstorms. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

A lightning bolt likely hit a nearby tree and traveled through the ground before hitting a man nearby early Tuesday morning in Marengo, fire officials said.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts were called about 7:10 a.m. to the 2600 block of Hawthorn Road for an individual reportedly struck by lightning. An adult male employee at the location complained of injuries consistent with a lightning strike was found at the rear of the property when rescue crews arrived seven minutes later, according to department Communications Specialist Alex Vucha.

The man was taken to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford with injuries considered minor to moderate, Vucha said.

A storm with lightning, thunder and rain was passing through the area at the time of the incident. Officials reminded residents that “lightning can be one of the most underrated weather hazards. During a thunderstorm stay inside or seek shelter in a sturdy structure.”