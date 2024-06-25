Column: Drugs and alcohol have a powerful pull, but substance use disorder help is available

Summertime social gatherings can be triggering for individuals grappling with substance use disorder. Many in recovery have a network of support and lifelong behaviors to manage their addiction, avoid relapse and enjoy social gatherings. For those in denial or unwilling to seek help, the power of drugs and alcohol can create problems throughout their life and overall health will be at risk.

Substance use can start with occasional use or as a coping mechanism. Individuals may turn to drugs or alcohol as an escape, which can lead to a substance use disorder. This includes those who become addicted to their prescription medications. Family history of addiction has been shown as factors linked to different forms of addiction, but the use itself changes one brain’s activity. Over time, the pleasure/reward circuits in your brain hook you into wanting more with the inability to stop.

Substance use disorder is a medical and mental health disorder. It is a complex condition that impacts an individual’s brain and actions, resulting in their inability to manage the consumption of substances despite the negative outcomes. People with addictions lose control over their actions. One’s relationship with the drug or alcohol becomes part of their life and a priority over other aspects. They crave and seek out drugs, alcohol, or other substances no matter what the cost – even at the risk of damaging friendships, hurting family, or losing jobs.

Substance use disorder is recognized as a mental health disorder by the American Psychiatric Association and is included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5). DSM-5 criteria for substance use disorder is characterized by a pattern of substance use causing distress or impairment over the course of 12 months with at least two of the following symptoms: taking substance in larger amounts or longer than intended; unsuccessful attempts to cut down or control use; spending a lot of time obtaining or recovering from substance; craving or strong desire to use; failure to fulfill obligations due to substance use; continued use despite social or interpersonal problems; giving up important activities due to use; using in physically hazardous situations; continued use despite physical or psychological issues; or tolerance or withdrawal symptoms with substance use. If you have two or more of these issues, consider exploring the resources below, our Service Directory of Resources found in the McHelp App, or our website – mc708.org. You can also just stop here and call, A-Way-Out (ndars.org/a-way-out/ ) at 815-347-0385. A recovery support specialist will assist you.

In the U.S., the substance use crisis continues to have a devastating impact. Research shows a disparity between the actual problem and those choosing to seek treatment. Estimates vary from 20 million individuals over the age of 12 meeting the DSM-5 criteria for substance use disorder, to 46.3 million individuals (6% to 16.5% of the population). This translates to at least 18,000 and potentially 50,000 McHenry County residents currently battling this chronic medical condition. This is an epidemic. One needs to be honest about being powerless.

Reaching out for help is the first step to living your best life. You do not need to struggle alone. Recovering from a substance use disorder can be challenging, but it is a manageable, ongoing medical issue. McHenry County has quality programs at all levels of care from inpatient detox to support groups regardless of one’s ability to pay. Here’s a short list of our funded providers starting from the highest level of care:

Northern Illinois Recovery Center (NIRC), northernillinoisrecovery.com, has an inpatient alcohol and drug detox facility for adults with a full continuum of care including residential treatment, partial and intensive outpatient programs, outpatient programs, and transitional sober living homes.

NIRC also provides onsite youth substance use assessments in McHenry County Schools free through our funding of their Student Assistance Program (SAP) programming. Mather’s Recovery LLC, themathersrecovery.com, is a federally licensed facility providing clinically proven and evidence-based treatments for opiates. This includes a full range of services including outpatient detoxification from opiates, medication-assisted treatments (methadone, suboxone, vivitrol), methadone maintenance, and psycho-social rehab.

New Directions Addiction Recovery Services (NDARS), ndars.org, has a network of services that address substance abuse needs. A-Way-Out program has Peer Support Specialist Community Navigators that operate the 815-347-0385 phone line and provide day-to-day support. Connect to Recovery has partnered with Northwestern Woodstock Hospital to have staff on-site and physically located within the ER. This allows for the most effective, face-to-face peer support to be provided to a high-utilizer who is at elevated risk of relapse, overdose, or drug/alcohol use-related illness. NDARS Sober Living Program is a National Association of Recovery Residence (NARR) licensed level III program, meeting the criteria for a supervised recovery residence program. NDARS recovery residences currently include two sober living homes in Crystal Lake, and The Retreat in Woodstock. The MHB also funds programing operations at The Other Side, a sober living bar in Crystal Lake owned and operated by NDARS. It is a great support for those struggling with substance use and addiction issues and holds many Narcotics Anonymous (NA) and Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings.

Rosecrance, rosecrance.org, is a private not-for-profit organization offering behavioral health services for children, adolescents, adults, and families throughout the country. Services include prevention, intervention, detoxification, inpatient and outpatient treatment, experiential therapies, dual-diagnosis care, and family education. The Mental Health Board funds their Medication Assisted Therapies (MAT) services are offered to those who may benefit in their journey to stay drug-free.

Thresholds, thresholds.org/, is a one-stop shop for all behavioral health needs including substance use. It is our Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic in Woodstock. Thresholds provides traditional and nontraditional outpatient care, healthcare, housing assistance, and recovery for persons with mental illnesses and substance use disorders.

Funded by the Mental Health Board means that we provide access for those who do not have insurance and cannot afford to pay for inpatient detox and substance use treatment at NIRC and outpatient treatment at Rosecrance.

Many of our other funded providers also provide behavioral health outpatient services: AID, aidcares.org; Ascension PHP/IOP (youth only), healthcare.ascension.org; Aunt Martha’s auntmarthas.org; Family Health Partnership Clinic, hpclinic.org; Greater Family Health, greaterfamilyhealth.org, has a medically assisted treatment program; Horizons (which also provides suboxone treatment for opiate withdrawal), horizonsbh.com; Independence Health and Therapy, independencehealth.org, and Veterans Path to Hope (Veterans only), veteranspathtohope.org/.

Besides treatment and recovery services, the Mental Health Board is also very proud of the work of our funded “prevention” agencies.

Live 4 Lali, Inc., live4lali.org, works to reduce stigma and prevent substance use disorder among individuals, families, and communities. This organization strives to minimize the overall health, legal and social harms associated with substance use. The Mobile Harm Reduction and Peer Support Program is specific to McHenry County and is designed to remove overdose prevention and recovery navigation barriers. They provide a countywide Outreach Coordinators network that addresses these issues and more, including free Naloxone training and distribution.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) McHenry County, namimch.org, is a nonprofit, volunteer-based organization dedicated to improving the quality of lives for those who are affected by mental illness. They also support co-occurring disorders such as substance use. NAMI-McHenry County offers an array of free services including self-help groups, educational classes, workshops, training, community presentations, and advocacy.

Teens and youth can find supportive and fun services through THE BREAK Crystal Lake Teen Center, clbreak.com; WARP CORPS, warpcorps.org; and Youth and Family Center, yfc-mc.org (which also provides bilingual services for teens and families).

If you or someone you know has a substance use issue and wants help now, call A-Way-Out at 815-347-0385. You can also download the McHelp App to access these resources. There is hope and help in all situations within our county. Take control of substance use disorders. Don’t feel powerless.

Leonetta Rizzi is the executive director of the McHenry County Mental Health Board.