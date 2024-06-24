Man had loaded gun, drugs, $16K in cash in car; tried to flee Lake in the Hills police, authorities say

A Belvidere man allegedly had a gun, cocaine and marijuana in his car when he was arrested Friday evening in Lake in the Hills after causing a crash and attempting to flee from officers, according to court documents.

In a detention hearing Monday, Victor H. Serrano Jr., 25, of the 4200 block of Hubbard Trail, was ordered to be held in the McHenry County Jail pending trial. According to court documents, Serrano was driving at speeds of up to 130 mph in a 45 mph zone before going into a ditch in the area of Route 31 just north of Trinity Drive and then running from the scene. At one point, according to court records, Serrano caused a three-car crash during the incident, which occurred at about 7:05 p.m. Friday.

According to court documents, officers found a fully loaded 9 mm handgun in the back seat of 2006 Dodge Charger, as well as 127 grams of cocaine, 113 grams of marijuana and $16,000 in cash.

At the time of his arrest, Serrano also was on pretrial release from a fleeing and property damage case out of Kane County, according to court records.

In total, Serrano faces 22 counts related to the incident; according to court records, they include: Class X felony counts of armed violence and manufacture or delivery of cocaine and felony counts of possession of cocaine; possession, manufacture or delivery of marijuana; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Serrano also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting a police officer, possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana by a driver, speeding, reckless driving, failure to give aid following a crash, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, improper lane use, driving too fast for conditions and operating an uninsured vehicle, according to official documents.

His next court date is set for July 1.