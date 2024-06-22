Track and Field: Jacobs graduate Evan Jager advances to steeplechase finals at Olympic Trials

Evan Jager celebrates his third place in the the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase final in August 2017 at the World Athletics Championships in London. He qualified Friday for the USA Track and Field Olympic Trials finals in steeplechase. (Tim Ireland/AP)

The best steeplechaser in American history, now 35 and running against youngsters he inspired to compete in the grueling event, advanced from his qualifying heat Friday at the USA Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Evan Jager, a 2007 Jacobs High School graduate who grew up in Algonquin, took third in the second of two heats at Hayward Field to earn a spot in Sunday’s men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase finals. The top three spots in that race will earn spots on the U.S. Olympic team.

The men’s steeplechase finals are set for 9:07 p.m. and will be televised on Peacock.

Jager is trying to become an Olympian for a third time. He was an Olympic silver medalist in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro, running the second-fastest steeplechase in Olympic Games history.

Jager has competed sparingly in recent years as he battled various injuries but is hoping he can make another trip to the Olympics, which will be in Paris from July 26 to Aug 11.

The first heat Friday was faster, with Matthew Wilkinson winning in 8:20.61 and all the top five (automatic qualifiers) in at faster than 8:23.

Jager, running for Nike’s Bowerman Track Club, battled hard at the end of his heat to get third in 8:27.07. Alec Basten won that heat in 8:26.82 and Kenneth Rooks was second in 8:26.90.

Jager missed the 2021 Olympics with an injury, was sixth in the 2022 World Track and Field Championships, but missed last year’s Worlds because of a foot stress fracture.

In 2011, Jager burst onto the steeplechase scene under the tutelage of coach Jerry Schumacher. His 6-foot-2 frame, long legs and athleticism made him a natural. He finished sixth in the 2012 London Olympics.

The steeplechase combines distance with hurdling ability, as the race has 28 barriers and seven water jumps.

Jager has the nine fastest times recorded in American history, the most recent of those races was in 2018. Now, he is competing against a new crop of young runners who likely became interested in the steeplechase because of Jager’s success.