Fire breaks out in Huntley garage

Firefighters extinguished a fire inside a garage attached to a home in Huntley within 10 minutes Thursday afternoon, according to the Huntley Fire Protection District. (Photo provided by the Huntley Fire Protection District)

Firefighters extinguished a fire inside an attached garage in Huntley within 10 minutes Thursday afternoon, according to the Huntley Fire Protection District.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a call shortly after noon to the 8900 block of Pearsall Drive for a reported residential garage fire. Upon arrival, firefighters observed no smoke or flames from the two-story home, Huntley Fire Protection District Communication Specialist Alex Vucha said in a news release.

A homeowner advised the fire was coming from inside the closed attached garage. Crews began searching the inside of the house to confirm all occupants escaped and located the fire inside the garage. Firefighters used several hose lines in “an aggressive interior attack” that extinguished the fire within 10 minutes and prevented it from spreading into the house, Vucha said.

One resident was home when the fire started. No injuries were reported and the house remain habitable, Vucha said. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Huntley Fire Protection District.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills, Woodstock, Marengo, Hampshire and Fox River Grove fire protection districts assisted in the call.