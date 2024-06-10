Public defender named associate judge in McHenry County court

Michael Chmiel, chief judge of McHenry County’s 22nd Judicial Circuit, has announced the appointment of Michael Zasadil as an associate judge to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Jennifer L. Johnson to circuit judge.

Before his new appointment, Zasadil was an assistant public defender in McHenry County who was assigned to handle misdemeanor jury trials. He graduated from Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with a bachelor of arts’ degree and the DePaul University College of Law in Chicago with a juris doctorate. He is a member of the Illinois State, McHenry County and Chicago bar associations.

Seventeen attorneys who reside in McHenry County applied to fill the position. Members of the Illinois State and McHenry County Bar Associations evaluated the applicants. The court also received comments from the public. Zasadil took office May 31.