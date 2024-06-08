Crystal Lake man acquitted on aggravated domestic battery charges feels ‘vindicated’

The McHenry County Courthouse is seen in 2020, in Woodstock. (Matthew Apgar)

In less than an hour a jury found a Crystal Lake man not guilty of domestic battery charges Thursday.

Gary Hochstetter, 40, was charged in 2023 with two counts of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, Class 2 felonies, and domestic battery making physical contact, according to the indictment in the McHenry County court.

During the trial, the accuser and a witness gave varying details of the alleged incident, which presumably lead to the acquittal.

The jury returned with its verdict in 40 minutes, attorney Jamie Wombacher said.

“My client is pleased that the jury carefully considered the evidence and he has been vindicated on all charges,” Wombacher said.

Prosecutors could not be reached for comment.