Girls soccer: Crystal Lake Central shuts out Burlington Central to reach IHSA 2A championship

Crystal Lake Central players celebrate their Class 2A state semifinal game win over Burlington Central at North Central College in Naperville on Friday. (Sandy Bressner)

NAPERVILLE – Crystal Lake Central’s senior class set a modest goal for itself during the players’ sophomore season once they realized how talented of a class they had.

They wanted to win the program’s first state championship before they graduated.

The Tigers are one step away from accomplishing their ultimate goal. Crystal Lake Central defeated Burlington Central 2-0 in Friday’s Class 2A semifinal at North Central College to advance to its first state championship match.

“We learned what the top is, and we’ve strived for nothing less,” senior Olivia Anderson said. “We’re one win closer to our ultimate goal.”

Crystal Lake Central (22-2-2) is one win closer thanks to an aggressive style it has used all season that’s worn opponents down. Both teams failed to score on chances throughout the first half, but the Tigers continuously generated strong looks at the end of the first half and carried that over to the second half until they finally broke through.

After Crystal Lake Central earned a free kick 30 yards in front of the goal, senior Paiton Hulata sent the ball deep into a crowded box. There the ball jumped over a Burlington Central defender and found a waiting senior Brooklynn Carlson.

Like many times through the postseason, Carlson was at the right place at the right time and broke up the scoreless match with 32:46 left.

“I’m always trying to be at the right place at the right time,” Carlson said. “I was in this game.”

Crystal Lake Central’s Brooklynn Carlson, left, and Burlington Central’s Lily Batani go after the ball during their Class 2A state semifinal match at North Central College in Naperville on Friday. (Sandy Bressner)

Despite the lead, the Tigers kept attacking, including Carlson. She created another chance after she pressured the ball deep in the Rockets’ zone. Carlson scored off a rebound to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead with 23:54 left in the match.

She scored her team-high 24th goal of the season.

“She created things for our team, she created stuff for herself,” Crystal Lake Central coach Sarah Fack said. “She definitely created that.”

The Tigers created plenty of opportunities despite a slow start. Crystal Lake Central had seven shots on goal and four shots off goal, forcing Burlington Central sophomore goalkeeper Kenzie Lorkowski to make seven saves.

Although the two Fox Valley Conference rivals were familiar with each other, the Tigers’ physicality throughout the match became too much for the Rockets to keep up with.

“We’re nonstop, we never like to stop,” Carlson said. “We’re constantly moving around, trying out best, getting those 50-50 balls, that’s just the way we like to play.”

Burlington Central (15-9-2) managed one shot on goal and two shots off target. The Tigers limited the Rockets’ top scoring threat, sophomore Mackenzie Rogers, to one shot, and Crystal Lake Central senior goalkeeper Addison Cleary made one save.

Rockets coach Jessica Arenson has used Crystal Lake Central’s large senior class as a model for what she hopes her large sophomore class can develop into. Playing with the Tigers’ physicality is something she knows can make a difference in championship moments.

“We’re young and we’re small-ish, so sometimes that’s tough,” Arneson said. “We’ve got a little learning to do in that regard. Hopefully in two years we’re in the same spot they’re in with a huge squad of seniors who’ve had some experience but in conference play and state.”

Burlington Central will try to match its best finish at state when it plays Peoria Notre Dame for third place at 10 a.m. Saturday at North Central College.

For the Tigers, there’s not much left to be said as they face off against Triad, a 1-0 winner over Peoria Notre Dame in the other semifinal, for a state title at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The seniors have known what the goal has been since their sophomore year.

It’s there for the taking.

“We’ve waited for this moment and we’re making history while we’re doing it,” Carlson said. “Hopefully we can take advantage that we’re in the championship game and play our best.”