Crystal Lake house damaged in fire, garage destroyed

A home in Crystal Lake sustained moderate damage and a garage was destroyed in a fire Friday evening.

The Crystal Lake Fire Fire Rescue Department said in a news release that personnel responded to a fire in about three minutes at the 5700 block of Hickory Lane at just after 7 p.m. Friday and found “heavy fire conditions throughout the attached garage.”

With the assistance of several neighboring agencies, the department had the fire under control within an hour, according to the release. The residents of the home escaped and were relocated with the assistance of neighbors, and four dogs and two cats were unharmed. No firefighters were injured.

The blaze remains under investigation, officials said.