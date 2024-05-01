Girls track and field: Woodstock returns to top of the Kishwaukee River Conference

Woodstock’s Amina Idris clears the final hurdle to win the 300-meter hurdles during the Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Track and Field Meet on Tuesday at Harvard High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

HARVARD – Woodstock’s Hallie Steponaitis was upset after unsuccessfully defending her Kishwaukee River Conference high jump title.

Steponaitis and Woodstock North’s Lauren Bieszczad both jumped 1.57 meters (5-1 3/4), but Bieszczad won with fewer misses at previous heights.

So Steponaitis walked from the south end of Harvard’s Dan Horne Field to the long jump pit for her final attempt.

“I was very mad. I kind of stormed off,” Steponaitis said. “I was kind of on a mission to go back to long jump and do one more. I was in second place. Coach [Bobby] Mickey gave me the best pep talk ever. He said, ‘Use this anger to jump and give it all.’ I did use it and I jumped a PR and won it.”

Steponaitis, who had only practiced long jump a couple times, went 5.12 meters (16-9 3/4) to overtake Johnsburg’s Lila Duck (5.06, 16-7 1/4) on that final attempt and win the event.

It was that kind of day for the Blue Streaks, who took advantage everywhere they could to win their third KRC Girls Track and Field Meet team championship in four years on Tuesday.

Woodstock finished with 145 points, defending champion Richmond-Burton had 118, followed by Johnsburg with 90 and Woodstock North with 60.

Hallie Steponaitis of Woodstock competes in the high jump during the Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Track and Field Meet on Tuesday at Harvard High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Johnsburg’s Caitlyn Casella was the meet’s sprint star with 100 and 200 meters titles and anchoring the Skyhawks’ winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Woodstock North’s Ashley Janeczko repeated as KRC champion in the shot put and discus.

Woodstock’s Amina Idris also won a pair of titles for the Blue Streaks, taking the 100 high and 300 low hurdles.

Sandwich sophomore Sunny Weber, one of the top distance runners in Class 2A, dominated the 1,600 and 3,200 with huge winning margins.

R-B’s Jasmine McCaskel won the 400 and was runner-up to Casella in the 100 and 200 to lead the Rockets. R-B’s Alexia Spatz also took seconds to Weber in 1,600 and 3,200, and Emerson Wold won the 800.

“The girls were absolutely outstanding,” Woodstock coach Jon Brown said. “We scored it and we needed to swing points a lot in our direction [to beat R-B] and they did that big-time.

“Lily Novelle (third) and Maggie Adams (fourth) stepped in the 3,200, where we weren’t seeded to score. Amina won the hurdles race. Sophia Mendoza scored in three races. Hallie didn’t get it done in the high jump, then she does that. It was on and on.”

Steponaitis shocked herself in the long jump.

“It was so crazy. I’ve only practiced it twice,” she said. “Going from not my best day at high jump to jumping that out of the blue is just so crazy. It was so fun though.”

In the 100 high hurdles, North’s Bella Borta was leading and clipped the final hurdle and stumbled, but stayed on her feet. It gave Idris just enough time to win in 17.26, with Borta finishing in 17.28.

“It was a really good day for me,” Idris said. “I still have to work on my 100s, that was my season best in the 300s. I try to keep the same pace and go faster at each hurdle. I had to push at the end.

“The 100s were an interesting race. I was kind of behind and caught up a little bit. I had to finish and dive into the finish line. I leaned over to get it.”

Johnsburg’s Caitlyn Casella (right) cruises to victory in the 100-meter dash as Richmond-Burton’s Jasmine McCaskel pursues during the Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Track and Field Meet on Tuesday at Harvard High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Casella ran 12.55 to win the 100 and 25.35 to win the 200, more than a second ahead of the next runner. The Skyhawks’ Natalie Burke, Lila Duck, Addison Sweetwood and Casella won in 50.79 (more than a second ahead) and the 4x200 team of Burke, Carly Duck, Sweetwood and Casella won by 3 1/2 seconds.

“Our whole team came out and performed,” Casella said. “We had a lot of season bests, everyone competed very well. It was very good to see everyone show up.”

Casella has big plans in the next two weeks with sectional and state meets.

“I feel very good because my times have been very consistent,” she said. “Last year they weren’t as consistent. I feel very confident in my abilities and feel like I will compete very well.”

Janeczko threw her personal bests with an 11.32 shot put (37-1 3/4) and a 35.33 discus (115-11).

“It’s super exciting. I’m very grateful.,” Janeczko said. “I’m very happy with the way the season’s been going. I’ve been PR’ing most every meet.

“I focused in [on discus] and made sure to move my feet fast and let it sail. [With shot put] I tried to move my feet fast and really push it, give it my all.”

Harvard’s Grace Latterell won the pole vault at 2.94 (9-7 3/4), which set the Hornets’ school record.

“I was really focusing and keeping an eye on what I needed to work on, and listening to my coach because he’s always seeing the best in me.,” Latterell said. “I cleared my head and focused on what he told me to do.”

Latterell, a senior, wants to qualify for state again, something she last did as a freshman.

“I definitely can do it,” she said. “I’m dedicated and determined to do that. I psyched myself out last year, but this year I think I got it.”

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber wins the 3,200 meters during the Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Track and Field Meet on Tuesday at Harvard High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Sandwich’s Weber is ready for the sectional competition next week after her big distance wins.

“I’m fine with my times. My legs were pretty heavy because we had a long run on Sunday,” Weber said. “Yeah, I’m feeling good. My legs have been feeling heavy lately, but it’ll pass.”

Plano coach Rick Ponx admired the work of sophomore Kaylee Klatt, whose night ended on a disappointing note when she fell in the 300 hurdles.

“She’s the heart and soul of our team,” Ponx said.

Klatt finished third in the 100 high hurdles and anchored the Reapers’ runner-up 4x200 team with Eloina Montesinos, Alexa Sobieszczyk and Stevie Young.

“My 100 hurdles wasn’t what I was hoping for, but it got me to the finish line,” Klatt said. “I thought that was my chance (when Borta stumbled) and I just went for the finish line. I didn’t know what place I was in.

“I’m really happy for the other girls on the relay. They fought for it and wanted it just as much as I do. It’s my job to finish what they started.”

Klatt was not sure what happened as she was running third in the 300 hurdles around the final curve.

“I saw a group of kids standing and I don’t know if it made me nervous or if I second-guessed myself over the hurdle,” she said. “I hit the ground and didn’t know what was going on.”