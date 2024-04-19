Huntley EXPO Saturday to showcase local businesses, food trucks, groups, talent - and dog fashion

The Huntley Area Chamber will host the Huntley Community EXPO from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Huntley Park District gymnasium, 12015 Mill St. The EXPO showcases Huntley-area businesses, organizations and talents, fostering connections and celebrating the array of community offerings.

The free, family-friendly event is open to the public and will include 70 vendor booths from local businesses and organizations offering a wide range of products and services. Additionally, food trucks will be on site in the park district parking lot – including Tacos Locos, Your Sister’s Tomato and Churros y Chocolate – from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

A full schedule of entertainment is also planned:

9 a.m.: Balloons & Glitter Tattoos



10:15 a.m.: Variety Stage Show



11 a.m.: Reptile Show



1 p.m.: Mascot Parade



2 p.m.: Dog Fashion Show



“We are thrilled to host the Huntley Community EXPO, bringing together our community to celebrate and support local businesses, organizations, and talent,” Nancy Binger, chamber executive director, said in a release. “This event highlights the essence of community unity and showcases the businesses and organizations of Huntley and other nearby towns.”

For more information, visit huntleychamber.org or contact the Huntley Area Chamber at 847-669-0166 or info@huntleychamber.org.