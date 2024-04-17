Man admits theft of $5,000+ by ‘fraudulently’ using elderly Lake in the Hills’ victim’s bank card

A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly Lake in the Hills resident pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft Wednesday and was sentenced to two years of second-chance probation and 30 hours of public service and ordered to pay restitution of more than $5,400.

Romeo Sampang, 51, of the 500 block of Biesterfield Road in Elk Grove Village, was initially charged last April with financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person involving $5,000 to $50,000, aggravated ID theft of a person older than 60 involving $300 to $10,000, unlawful possession of a credit or debit card and theft or unauthorized control of $500 to $10,000, according to the indictment filed in McHenry County court.

Sampang also was sentenced to 14 days in the county jailm which was considered served, records show. He was ordered to pay fines and fees of $2,299, the sentencing order said. Technically, second-chance probation means he was not convicted and the charge can be expunged at a later date if he meets all his requirements.

He was accused of committing the offenses in November 2022 and January and April of 2023, according to court records.

Sampang was accused of obtaining the debit card of a person “while standing in a position of trust and confidence ... [of] an elderly and disabled person,” according to the criminal complaint. He allegedly used the person’s bank card “fraudulently” and made “numerous purchases and ATM withdrawals” in the amount of $5,408.95, the complaint said.

In sentencing Sampang, Judge Mark Gerhardt noted that Sampang’s offenses neither caused nor threatened physical harm to another person, that he did not contemplate that his actions would cause or threaten serious harm, and that he has compensated or will compensate the victim. The judge also noted that Sampang has no prior criminal history, his conduct is unlikely to recur and he is likely to comply with terms of his probation, according to the sentencing order.

During probation, Sampang is restricted from consuming any controlled substances without a prescription and is required to submit to random urine screens at the direction of court services, the order said.

Sampang’s attorney declined to comment.