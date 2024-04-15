April 15, 2024
Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Crystal Lake Central’s Oli Victorine

Tigers freshman pitcher off to stellar start

By Alex Kantecki
Oli Victorine, Crystal Lake Central

Oli Victorine, Crystal Lake Central (Photo provided by Crystal Lake Central)

Name: Oli Victorine

School: Crystal Lake Central, fr.

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Victorine struck out 12 in a three-hit shutout against Cary-Grove and fired 15 strikeouts to beat Dundee-Crown 2-1 on back-to-back days April 5 and 6. The Tigers freshman pitcher hasn’t had the look of a first-year player, posting a 1.40 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 88 strikeouts in her first 50 innings.

Victorine and the Tigers (9-3) were crowned champions at the Woodstock Tournament on Saturday, going 3-0 with wins against Woodstock, La Salle-Peru and Woodstock North. Victorine pitched the last game against North, recording 16 strikeouts over seven innings in a 7-1 win.

For her performance, Victorine was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her Q&A with sports writer Alex Kantecki.

What’s been the best part about the season so far?

Victorine: Meeting my new coaches and teammates at Crystal Lake Central and playing alongside athletes I started with back in our recball years.

What was it like playing in your first high school softball game?

Victorine: It was a brand new experience. I was both excited and nervous, but definitely more nervous. After our first game I immediately knew I had to trust myself and remain confident in all my hard work.

What goals do you have for the rest of the season?

Victorine: An individual goal is to keep building my relationship with my catcher Giada Motto. She is an amazing athlete and person who inspires me daily. For a team goal, I would like us to continue to progress at the rate we are. I am so proud of how we performed in the Woodstock Tournament. I feel that’s where we played our absolute best as a team thus far.

Which professional athlete or celebrity would you like to hang out with for a day?

Victorine: Jennie Finch, Jordy Bahl or Sis Bates. I would be excited to meet any of them.

What sports moment was so huge that you’ll always remember where you were when it happened?

Victorine: I actually have two. The first is when I was 7 years old and my dad got the call that I did not make the All-Star team I tried out for. I took all that anger and channeled it into hard work to get me to where I am today. My second was the first time I pitched a perfect game in 10U and my coach ran out to the field and carried me off the mound.

Where would you most like to go on vacation?

Victorine: Back to Sweden.

If you had one last meal to eat, what would be included?

Victorine: BBQ ribs, mac and cheese and lemonade.

What musical act would you most like to see in concert this summer?

Victorine: Luke Combs.

What do you do when you’re not playing softball?

Victorine: Hang out with friends and family, especially my little brother. He is the funniest person I know. I also like to work out.

What’s something that most people wouldn’t know about you?

Victorine: I have traveled to eight different countries (Sweden, Finland, Russia, Latvia, Estonia, England, Mexico, Turks and Caicos Islands) and will be visiting three new ones (Spain, Italy, France) this summer.