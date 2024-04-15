No injuries in Crystal Lake condo fire; residents of 1 unit displaced

Firefighters rescue one uninjured person from a fire that broke out in a condo of 24-unit building in Crystal Lake Monday.

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to a call at 10:14 a.m. Monday to the 600 block of South Virginia Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene in under five minutes to find smoke and fire on the balcony of a third-floor condo in a 24-unit building, according to a fire department news release.

First responders immediately made sure all occupants evacuated the building while extinguishing the fire from the outside. One occupant of the unit where the fire broke out was assisted out of the building by firefighters and was not injured, according to the release.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and contain damage to the one unit. It’s now deemed uninhabitable after sustaining heat, smoke and water damage, according to the release. The fire department estimates the blaze caused $20,000 in property loss.

Two occupants of the unit are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported to firefighters in civilians. ComEd was called to the scene to secure the electricity of the damaged unit only. The fire is currently under investigation, according to the release.

Police had a portion of Virginia Road blocked off to traffic from Route 14 to Teckler Boulevard. Crews remained on the scene for about three hours, according to the release. Crews requested aid through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System “where several area departments responded to assists Crystal Lake,” Deputy Chief Rick Kaiser said in the release.