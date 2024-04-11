Fox Lake District 114 teams up with Varsity Tutors

SPRING GROVE – Fox Lake Grade School District 114 recently announced a partnership with Varsity Tutors for Schools, a Nerdy company and the leading platform for live online tutoring, to provide its Stanton Middle School students with access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform at no cost.

The platform integrates interactive study tools, collaborative workspaces and dynamic learning resources, including 24/7 on-demand chat tutoring, on-demand essay review, live enrichment SAT and ACT test prep classes, celebrity-led StarCourse classes, self-study resources, college and career readiness resources, adaptive assessments and personalized learning plans and recorded enrichment classes.

“District 114 is always open to new opportunities to support our students academically,” Stanton Middle School Principal Jeff Sefcik said in a news release. “Having access to the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform is another tool our students can add to their toolbox. Our students deserve the best opportunities available to help them be their best. As Stanton’s principal, I am excited to use this platform to enhance our students’ learning experience.”

More than 500 school districts across the country use the Varsity Tutors for Schools platform to supplement classroom learning and to effectively close learning gaps.

When students need help with homework or are struggling to solve a problem, they can immediately chat with a tutor 24/7 to get the help they need. Students can take practice tests and follow personal lesson plans for guided self-study. They can sign up for expert-led live classes and learn subjects such as geometry, middle school math, elementary school reading and more alongside their peers.

The platform is available to Stanton Middle School students and families through June 2030.