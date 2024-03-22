Crystal Lake woman who lunged at officers with knife gets 2 years probation

A Crystal Lake woman accused of charging at three police officers with a knife has pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Tammy Looper pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a Class A misdemeanor. She was initially charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault, according to the indictment filed in McHenry County court.

At 7:14 p.m. May 6 2023, Crystal Lake police responded to her residence, where she pointed a knife at them and threatened to stab two of them, according to the indictment.

Looper also was sentenced to 60 days in county jail, but with day-for-day credit and time already spent in the jail, the sentence is considered served. She was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation within 60 days and follow any recommendations, according to a misdemeanor sentencing order. She also was ordered not to consume illegal drugs and submit to random drug screening, according to the order.

Had she been convicted on the more serious Class 4 felony, she could have been sentenced from one to three years in prison and fined up to $25,000. However, probation also is an option on a Class 4 sentencing.