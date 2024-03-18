ShamROCKS the Fox has one of its biggest years yet

A women photograph the parade route on Saturday, March 16, 2024, before the start of the McHenry ShamROCKS the Fox Festival Parade along Green Street in McHenry. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

While a majority of Sunday’s festival attendees chose to stay inside the heated tent to listen to music, a few walked through Miller Point Park, drinks in hand, enjoying the McHenry ShamROCKS the Fox celebration.

The St. Patrick’s Day weekend event, launched in 2018, had what probably was its biggest turnout since, said Bill Hobson, McHenry parks and recreation director.

“The first year we probably had better weather, but this is the best turnout since that year,” Hobson said. “Yesterday was crazy,” he added, noting that at one point during Saturday’s events an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 people an hour were crossing into Miller Point Park via the pedestrian bridge at Boone Creek.

Early Sunday afternoon, Hobson was in the city’s tent, handing out wristbands and selling beer tickets to those coming out for the music and/or to have a drink. Hobson and some of the 25 volunteers he has each year also were selling the last of the T-shirts he ordered for the 2019 event.

“The T-shirts are vintage now,” Hobson said. Those that did not sell in 2019 were rescreened by a printer to add the 2020 date – which was then canceled a few days before when COVID-19 hit. “People like the logo” from the throwback shirts, he said.

One of those volunteers was 1st Ward Alderman Victor Santi. “I love volunteering two to four hours each year,” Santi said Sunday while walking his dog at the park. “I love everything the city does here for the community and with the local entertainment.”

Hobson said he was unsure how many people came out this year to watch volunteers from Blarney Island dye the Fox River green or watch the parade afterward. Hobson noted that the festival makes money each year, about $8,000 after expenses. Much of that comes from the beer sales.

Earlier this year, the City Council killed an idea proposed by Hobson and Chief of Police Chief John Birk to allow the open alcohol containers allowed during ShamROCKS the Fox on weekends during the summer, as well.

Brian Birk of McHenry was one of the residents enjoying a beer in the park Sunday.

“I don’t see that it is necessary” to allow people to have drinks outside of McHenry’s bars and restaurants other than during festivals, he said.

His wife, Brandy Birk, agreed, adding that open drinks are allowed in Veteran’s Park during Thursday concerts in the summer and in Miller Point Park during its concert nights, so the idea of having open containers downtown at other times was too much.

Woodstock resident Steve Jackson said he came out Sunday at the suggestion of his brother-in-law. Jackson said that he might come to downtown McHenry more often if he knew they could walk from bar to bar with open alcohol. “I don’t see why not. It would bring more people to an area with something like that. It would be a good idea of they can regulate it.”

ShamROCKS is the McHenry’s largest annual festival, bringing the most people to downtown and the riverwalk, Hobson said. The riverwalk’s final phase, connecting the Route 120 bridge to the Pearl Street bridge, already is underway. The sea wall, which will protect the riverwalk from the river, is complete thanks to stellar spring weather. He expects the final completion date to remain the same – late August to early September.