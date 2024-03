If elected, Donald Trump will hand Ukraine over to Putin, and the U.S. will become a puppet state in a ‘reborn’ Soviet Union. At Putin’s direction, Trump will abandon NATO, leaving our European allies in peril of further Russian aggression. Trump will have us carrying Putin’s water at the UN. We will be like Russia and Fox News will be the state media. A vote for Trump is a vote for Putin and a vote for fascism in America.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin