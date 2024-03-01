Fun City Adventure Park in Algonquin abruptly closes 2 weeks after opening

Fun City Adventure Park in Algonquin abruptly closed at the end of February 2024, two weeks after it opened. Shown March 1, 2024. (Michelle Meyer)

The Algonquin Fun City Adventure Park has abruptly closed, just two weeks after the grand opening.

A sign from the village was posted on the door of the business Friday said, “Not approved for occupancy.”

The children’s indoor amusement park, located at 215 S. Randall Road, made no mention of any permitting problems in a post on Facebook Friday saying it had “temporarily” closed and will announce a “grand reopening soon. The business, which features attractions like arcade games, trampolines, a foam pit and a zip line, had just opened on Feb. 16, according to the Facebook page.

No one from Fun City could immediately be reached, but the social media posting said the company was sorry for the closure: “Please accept our apologies for the temporary closure ... As we’re in our soft opening phase, we’re taking this time to make enhancements, including a new arcade, to ensure a top-notch experience to all our jumpers. We appreciate your understanding.”

With that message was a post that read in part, “Please bear with us as we try to make improvements and make this a safe environment for everyone! Thank you!” That followed a post a day earlier, Thursday, saying the business would be closed that day.

