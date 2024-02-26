Girls basketball: 2024 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference girls basketball team for the 2024 season, as selected by coaches.
KRC Player of the Year: Josie Larson, Plano, jr., G
Congratulations to @_JosieLarson for being selected as the Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year! Great honor for an amazing person! 🏀💜 pic.twitter.com/zU51s7fY3y— Lady Reaper Hoops (@ladyreaperbball) February 23, 2024
Marengo: Bella Frohling, sr., G; Dayna Carr, jr., C; Gabby Gieseke, jr., G
Woodstock: Keira Bogott, jr., G; Natalie Morrow, sr., F; Anna Crenshaw, sr., F
Johnsburg: Wynne Oeffling, sr., G; Kaylee Fouke, sr., F
Woodstock North: Caylin Stevens, sr., G; Addi Rishling, sr., G
Sandwich: Hannah Treptow, so., F
Richmond-Burton: Meadow Rosendahl, jr., G
Harvard: Mayra Hyde, jr., G-F