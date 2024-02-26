February 26, 2024
Girls basketball: 2024 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Plano junior guard Josie Larson named KRC Player of the Year

By Alex Kantecki
Plano's Josie Larson (23) puts up a shot over Marengo defender Macy Noe (30) during a 2023 game in Plano.

Plano's Josie Larson puts up a shot against Marengo's Macy Noe earlier this season in Plano. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris)

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference girls basketball team for the 2024 season, as selected by coaches.

KRC Player of the Year: Josie Larson, Plano, jr., G

Marengo: Bella Frohling, sr., G; Dayna Carr, jr., C; Gabby Gieseke, jr., G

Woodstock: Keira Bogott, jr., G; Natalie Morrow, sr., F; Anna Crenshaw, sr., F

Johnsburg: Wynne Oeffling, sr., G; Kaylee Fouke, sr., F

Woodstock North: Caylin Stevens, sr., G; Addi Rishling, sr., G

Sandwich: Hannah Treptow, so., F

Richmond-Burton: Meadow Rosendahl, jr., G

Harvard: Mayra Hyde, jr., G-F