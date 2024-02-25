Letter: Say yes to mental health referendum

Please say yes to McHenry County referendum to change the way we fund our McHenry County Mental Health Board. This board funds the agencies, providers, essential services for mental health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, substance abuse and others which help our most vulnerable residents.

This proposal would stop the property tax levy and switch to a tiny sales tax, 0.25% or 25 cents per $100.

This is a great idea and will provide additional sorely needed funding in a much more fair way. Please vote yes on the March 19, 2024, ballot. Additional information is available on the McHenry County website.

Thank you so much!

Timothy Re, Psy.D.

Algonquin