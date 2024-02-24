Metra train derails in Crystal Lake; no injuries reported

No injuries were reported in a minor Metra derailment on the Route 176 overpass over Walkup Avenue in Crystal Lake on Feb. 24, 2024. Trains were not running beyond Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

A Metra train derailed Saturday morning near downtown Crystal Lake.

A Metra spokesperson confirmed the derailment and said there were no reports of injuries. The train left the tracks on the Route 176 overpass over Walkup Avenue.

All trains on the Metra UP Northwest line that were bound for Woodstock and Harvard are terminating at Crystal Lake due to the derailment. Commuters trying to catch trains at those stations were encouraged to seek alternate transportation.

One inbound train that was scheduled to leave Crystal Lake at 10 a.m. and arrive in Chicago at 11:23 a.m. did not run because of the derailment.