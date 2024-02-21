Felon accused of shooting gun outside Woodstock apartment pleads guilty, gets 2 years in prison

A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing a firearm as a felon in Woodstock and was sentenced to two years in prison, documents in the McHenry County courthouse said.

Undrea Taylor, 52, entered a plea of guilt to unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony.

Taylor, whose first name also is spelled Undra in some court records and the McHenry County jail log, will receive credit for 21 days spent in county jail, sentencing documents said. After serving his prison time, Taylor will be on mandatory supervised release for six months, sentencing documents said.

In exchange for entering into the plea deal, additional charges including another count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, aggravated assault/discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a more serious Class X felony of armed habitual criminal were dismissed, records show.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on or about Sept. 2, 2021, when Woodstock police said in a criminal complaint that Taylor had discharged a firearm in a parking lot outside an apartment building at 1465 Commons Drive in Woodstock, placing another person in “reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery.”

Police said Taylor acted in a “reckless manner” when he discharged one round from the firearm “towards the sky without regards for where the bullet may go when it comes back down” while another person was outside in “close proximity,” the complaint said.

Taylor also committed the alleged offense while not having a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card and while having two prior felony marijuana convictions, in 2016 and 2018, in Cook County barring him from owning a firearm at the time, charging documents show.

Police said he knew the person who was in close proximity of the alleged Woodstock incident.