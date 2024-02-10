Woodstock man, 75, charged with possessing multiple images of child sex abuse

A 75-year-old Woodstock man charged with possessing videos and photos of child sexual abuse was released pretrial with conditions from McHenry County jail Friday, according to court documents.

Thomas Sandberg, of the 2300 block of Linden Drive, is charged with 15 counts of possessing images depicting child sexual abuse, Class 2 felonies, McHenry County court records show.

Class 2 felonies carry a sentencing range of four to 15 years in prison and also are probational.

The images, found on his computer Oct. 14 and on Thursday when he was arrested, include multiple photographs and videos of children he “knew or reasonably should have known” were under age, according to the criminal complaint.

On Friday Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller argued Sandberg was a danger to the community and should be detained in the county jail pretrial.

However, Judge Jennifer Johnson granted his release with conditions.

Sandberg was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation, be under court monitoring and have his internet use tracked. He also was ordered to have no contact with minors and turn over any guns to Woodstock police, records show.

He is due back in court March 7.