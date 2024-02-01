Police force entry into Wonder Lake home after alleged battery in Crystal Lake parking lot, arrest suspect

Apologies for the delayed response. Yesterday, at approximately 12:08 pm, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a business in the 5300 block of Northwest Highway reference a battery. As a result of the investigation, Charles Gozzola (49) of the 8700 block of Pebble Creek, Wonder Lake was charged with Domestic Battery (Class A)-720 ILCs 5/12-3.2(a)(2). Hope this information helps.

A man was arrested after police forcibly entered a Wonder Lake home in response to a domestic battery alert that originated Wednesday afternoon in Crystal Lake, the Wonder Lake Police Department reported.

The Crystal Lake Police Department said officers were dispatched just after noon Wednesday to the parking lot of a business in the 5300 block of Northwest Highway for a reported battery.

Wonder Lake authorities said they then received an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network message from Crystal Lake police at about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday that a vehicle was wanted in connection with domestic battery.

Witnesses reported that a “male subject battered a female several times before entering a vehicle and fleeing the area,” according to a news release from Wonder Lake police.

Wonder Lake police said they found the wanted vehicle parked outside a home on Pebble Creek Court about 12:50 p.m. and “obtained probable cause that the offender and victim were located inside the residence.”

After failed attempts to make contact with the suspect and the victim, officers forcibly entered the home “due to imminent concerns for the safety and well-being of the victim,” the Wonder Lake Police Department said.

Police arrested the suspect and provided medical treatment to the victim, according to the release.

“Officers of the Wonder Lake Police Department will never hesitate to provide safety and aid to victims within our community,” Wonder Lake Chief Lee Redlin said in the release. “We are thankful that this situation was able to be resolved quickly and safely.”

Crystal Lake police said Thursday that, as a result of the investigation, Charles Gozzola, 49, of Wonder Lake was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, the McCullom Lake Police Department and the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District assisted Wonder Lake police, according to the release.