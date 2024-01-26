Fox River Grove touts debt-free standing and future developments

The demolition of so-called Block B, shown in 2021, is part of Fox River Grove's plans for downtown redevelopment. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Fox River Grove has big plans for the near future, including progress toward a new downtown, new rental homes and park renovations, all while aiming to stay debt-free.

The village has been debt-free since 2019, and is only one of seven municipalities in Illinois to hold that status, Village President Marc McLaughlin said Thursday at the annual Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

“We’re going to do all of our road programs on an every-other-year basis because that’s how long it takes to save up for a road program,” he said. “We as a municipality and our board are not going to take on additional debt.”

The village is operating on an annual $5 million budget, McLaughlin said.

Fox River Grove currently has one tax-increment financing district, or TIF, which has been extended to 2051 in hopes to revitalize the downtown area, McLaughlin said.

A major part of the downtown revitalization is the demolition of “Block B” along Route 14 from Lincoln Avenue to Illinois Street. The village currently is working with a developer on a multi-use commercial and residential building, but they are not exclusive, McLaughlin said.

While the village shops for other potential developers, local officials plan to move forward with plans and aim to demolish the block and replace it with turf this spring.

McLaughlin also addressed the controversial 100-unit apartment complex development proposal at 401 Algonquin Road, which has been stalled since 2022. The village currently is working with developers on a new redevelopment agreement, he said.

“They are in the process of obtaining permanent, final financing,” McLaughlin said. “The ball is in their court.”

Contractors sued the developers, claiming lack of payment, while the village claims the unfinished project is a “public nuisance,” according to court documents.

Another residential development, the Redwood Apartment neighborhood near Route 22 will start to be constructed this spring, McLaughlin said. The 110 single-story rental homes are “age-targeted but not age-restricted community,” he said. The property will have over 12 acres of green space and each home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Fox River Grove also plans to apply for a grant in hopes to renovate Lions Park. The $1.2 million project plans to add pickle ball and tennis courts and upgraded parking lots for baseball and soccer fields. If awarded, construction would start in 2026.

Plans for a renovated Picnic Grove Park include extra parking, a bandshell, extra walking paths, an outdoor cafe and a warming shelter near the sledding hill.