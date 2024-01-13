Boys basketball: McHenry’s big man Adam Anwar is making a big impact

McHenry's Adam Anwar tries to drive to the basket against Huntley's Christian Wilson during a Fox Valley Conference boys basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

McHenry boys basketball coach Corky Card enjoys watching what sophomore big man Adam Anwar can do and is thrilled about what is yet to come.

Anwar is 6-foot-7 and growing, can handle the ball, shoot 3-pointers, is an adept passer and can play inside or outside.

“He’s a luxury is really what he is,” Card said.

Anwar continues to make his presence felt for the Warriors (14-4, 4-3 Fox Valley Conference). He is shooting 59.6% on field goals, 50% on 3s (17 of 34) and averaging 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for a team that has won seven consecutive games.

Anwar played on varsity as a 6-5 freshman last season and has made a notable jump this year.

“My biggest improvement has been my mentality,” Anwar said. “As a freshman brought up to varsity, I got frantic at times and I scared to make mistakes or miss shots or do the wrong thing. Now that I’ve had that year of experience and my teammates trust me and have confidence in me, that boosts my confidence.

“My game relies on my confidence. Being able to have that allows me to score more, block more shots, rebound, defend, do everything for us to win and get to the point where we’re at.”

Marko Visnjevac doubles as McHenry’s point guard and Anwar’s chauffeur, since Anwar is 15 and only has a driving permit.

“He’s had a major leap from last year,” Visnjevac said. “He was a little skinnier, so he was able to fill out his body and he’s gotten stronger. He’s a very big part of our offense and defense as well. We need a guy at the rim when someone’s driving.

“He’s 6-7 with long arms he can contest any shot. Also, on the offensive end, they have to double him. If he’s going to go 1-on-1, he’s probably going to score.”

Anwar is a tough matchup inside with his length, but is a legitimate 3-point threat with the second-most on the team behind Visnjevac’s 35.

Anwar’s best game may have been against Rockford Christian in Marengo’s E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic championship. The Warriors were down 46-29 at halftime and Anwar’s 13 first-half points – with three 3s – provided most of their offense. McHenry rallied furiously in the second half to win at the buzzer 66-64 and Anwar finished with a team-high 21 points.

Anwar plays with Fundamental U’s AAU program and trains with Christian Sotos, who also coaches Anwar’s Fundamental U team. As a player who may get to 6-9 and can shoot 3s, Anwar is sure to attract a great deal of college interest.

Anwar says a lot of people helped him to reach this point.

“It’s not any one specifically,” he said. “Whether it’s my skills coach Christian Sotos or my current coaches, Corky Card and Rob Niemic. I’ve helped myself and my parents (Walead Anwar and Basma Hassan) too. Because I’ve been able to change my mentality and change my focus. Christian Sotos has helped me the most with my skills with the hours I put in the gym with him. Coach Card and coach Niemic have helped me tremendously too.”

For Card, Anwar’s best attributes are not even his skills.

“He’s just a great kid. He has a really good work ethic. He’s fun to be around, he cares about the people around him, you just want to see him do well,” Card said. “On top of that, that he is skilled and wants to play, sometimes you forget he’s just 15.”

Visnjevac picks up Anwar most mornings to shoot before school. They also travel to Spear Training in Vernon Hills for lifting, once a week now, but multiple times a week before the basketball season started.

“Last year he was shy, but now he’s grown into it,” Visnjevac said. “We have our whole team back and we’re a lot closer. Adam and I have a closer relationship. I drive him back and forth from practice, we watch NBA games and football games. He’s a great kid. He like to be funny.”

Visnjevac remembers being the younger player two years ago when Warriors senior Anthony Fowler drove him around. Now, he’s paying it back to Anwar.

College recruitment likely will intensify significantly this spring and summer when coaches watch Anwar with Fundamental U’s 16U team.

“I always try to see what are the possbilities,” Anwar said. “I want to take my basketball talents as far as possible, I want to play college basketball for sure. Depending on after college, I’m not sure. I’m just 15, trying to figure it out. I definitely want to play at the best college I can play.”