Raising Cane’s opens in Algonquin, among many new businesses in town

The fast-food chain Raising Cane’s is hosting a grand opening Thursday in Algonquin.

Raising Cane’s, 1701 S. Randall Road, is one of the businesses located in the new Enclave development along Randall Road.

Nearby are Portillo’s and Cooper’s Hawk, which both opened about a month ago.

Neighbor Belle Tire should be opening within the next month, Algonquin Community Development Director Jason Shallcross said.

The restaurant, famous for its fried chicken, decided to come to Algonquin after getting multiple customer requests, said Kevin Ryan, regional leader of restaurants for Raising Cane’s.

The next nearest location is off Route 14 in Crystal Lake, which opened in 2021.

Officially opened Wednesday, the new location brought about 100 jobs to the village, Ryan said.

Thursday’s grand opening will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the first 100 customers will be awarded with a free T-shirt and a free combo meal on a return visit, according to a news release.

Sweet Ride dessert truck will provide free hot beverages at the opening event from 8 to 10 a.m.

The restaurant also will hold a drawing for 20 winners to receive free Raising Cane’s for a year. Winners will be announced at 9 a.m. Ryan said he expects customers to be waiting outside before it opens, even with temperatures expected to be in the low 30s Thursday morning.

“It’s a way to say thank you to customers that wait outside for hours and hours and hours,” Ryan said. “I’ve never seen an opening without a wait.”

The Enclave also will be home to a new Chipotle and the brunch restaurant called First Watch. Groundbreakings on those businesses are expected to start this spring, Shallcross said.

Dog-friendly restaurant Lazy Dog is looking to join the Enclave just north of Cooper’s Hawk, and it is requesting approval from the Village Board this month.

If approved, the restaurant plans to start construction in the spring and be open by the end of the year, Shallcross said.

Dozens of new businesses have been popping up in the village, with plenty more on the horizon.

CarMax on Randall Road and Kid’s Empire in the Algonquin Commons shopping mall debuted last month. Other businesses set to open this year in the Commons are Claire’s, Fresh Market, Pvolve Fitness and Evolve Chiropractic, Shallcross said.

On the east side of town, Atomic Car Wash along Algonquin Road is under construction and is expected to open this spring, Shallcross said.

Raising Cane’s will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.