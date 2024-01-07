McHenry: City unsure of Fox Hole Tap & Pizzeria’s future, plans

The Fox Hole Tap & Pizzeria in McHenry is seen Jan. 2, 2024. Attempts to reach the owner regarding the restaurant's status have not been successful. (Janelle Walker)

McHenry residents have been asking on Facebook pages if the Fox Hole Tap & Pizzeria at Route 120 and Riverside Drive will reopen, but business owner Lianna Zimmerman has not responded to that question.

Attempts to reach Zimmerman, including phone calls, email and via social media, have been unsuccessful. The building’s owner, contacted by the Northwest Herald, also said they have not been able to contact Zimmerman.

Nick Kubiak, McHenry County Department of Health community information coordinator, said The Fox Hole has been operating with “variable hours for a while” and the department has not closed the restaurant.

The Fox Hole, however, currently has a conditional permit to operate, Kubiak said in an email. “We have notified the [business] owner that an inspection is required prior to the expiration of the conditional permit on January 11 [2024]. The purpose of the inspection will be to determine if the regular permit can be reinstated.”

The department’s food safety inspection results indicate that at the last inspection Dec. 11, the restaurant had several violations, including not having a Certified Food Protection Manager present, an unaccessible hand-washing sink and improper food storage, among several other citations.

McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett said he and others at the city have attempted to determine the restaurant’s status. Jett also noted that while the pizzeria’s liquor license “is paid up” a closure would revoke that license.