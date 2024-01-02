Woman held at knife-point for several hours and sexually assaulted in Algonquin-area home, police say

Patricio J. Salas of Algonquin Township faces four charges, including two Class X felonies, after allegedly holding his girlfriend by knife on Saturday, police said. (Photo provided by Kane County Sheriff's Office)

An Algonquin Township man has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault while armed with a dangerous weapon after police say he held a woman at knife-point and refused to release her for several hours, authorities announced Tuesday.

Patricio J. Salas, 32, of the 400 block of Natoma Trail in Algonquin Township, was charged two Class X felonies of aggravated sexual assault with a weapon and aggravated sexual assault that threatened the life of the victim, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office; Salas was also charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated restraint.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 6:25 a.m. Saturday to the Algonquin Township home for a report of domestic battery that lasted “the course of several hours,” a sheriff’s news release said.

“During the course of the incident, the woman was reportedly held by knife in a bedroom, unable to leave,” the Kane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Several times, she attempted to call 911 for help, but the phone was taken from her” by the alleged assailant, with whom the woman had a relationship, authorities said.

Police said the woman was able to text “help” to her brother-in-law, who arrived at the home and got into an altercation with Salas, during which the woman was able to escape.

Salas had fled the scene by the time law enforcement arrived, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office said, but was later found on a roadway after crashing his car and sustaining injuries. Once treated for injuries, Salas was taken into custody by the sheriff’s officers.

The woman was treated for “visible injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

Charges were upgraded, including the addition of the Class X felony of aggravated sexual assault with a weapon, were announced Tuesday after the Kane County Sheriff’s Office conducted further interviews with Salas, the victim and witnesses, according to the news release.

The Algonquin Police Department and the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District assisted the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.