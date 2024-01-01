Medical pendant alarm sounds alert for fire at townhomes in Huntley

A medical pendant alarm alerted the Huntley Fire Protection District to a fire Sunday, and the building’s sprinkler system put out the fire.

According to a news release Sunday from the district, firefighters were called about 2:40 p.m. to the 12000 block of Regency Parkway in Huntley. Crews arriving on-scene four minutes after the call found light smoke coming from a one-story residential complex where firefighters could hear a resident of the townhome calling for help.

The building’s sprinkler system had engaged and put out the fire.

The adult woman was pulled from the home and taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin for injuries not considered life-threatening. A Huntley firefighter was evaluated at the scene for light smoke inhalation, according to the release.

Crews remained on the scene to shut down the sprinkler system and ventilate smoke from the building. The unit was deemed uninhabitable with $25,000 in damage, according to the release.