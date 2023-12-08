Cary traffic stop leads to charges of cocaine possession,

A Chicago man arrested this week in Cary on charges he unlawfully had a .40 caliber bullet in his car, along with a small amount of cocaine, was ordered held in the McHenry County while he awaits trial.

Rick Waller, 34, of the 2800 block of Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, was charged with unlawful use or possession of weapons or ammunition by a convicted felon, and possessing a controlled substance, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court. Both are felony charges.

Cary police stopped Waller at 8:35 a.m. on West Main Street at Prairie Street for displaying an expired vehicle registration, Cary Police Chief Patrick Finlon said in an email.

Officers detected the odor of marijuana and a consent search was conducted, revealing a small amount of cocaine and firearms ammunition, Finlon said.

Officers allegedly located a small dark colored plastic bag under the center console on the side closest to the driver’s seat. The bag contained a white powdery substance that field tested to be positive for cocaine. Total weight of the alleged cocaine was 1.5 grams, according to the complaint.

Officers also allegedly found a single round of ammunition for a Federal S&W brand .40 caliber firearm which is illegal for Waller to possess due to a prior felony conviction, according to the complaint.

At the time of this arrest Waller was on felony probation for prior “violent offenses,” Judge Michael Chmiel said in a detention order filed Tuesday.

Chmiel said based on Waller’s criminal history and that he was on probation at the time a bullet was found in his possession, he is “a danger and should be detained pretrial.”

He is due in court Monday.