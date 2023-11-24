Ducks oddly found along Route 120 in Lakemoor have been rescued

A good Samaritan rescued two domesticated ducks found along Route 120 in Lakemoor the morning of Nov. 24, 2023. The Lakemoor Police Department posted photos of the ducks on its Facebook page, hoping to find the owners. (Photo Provided by Lakemoor Police Department)

Lakemoor police often get calls about injured deer, raccoons or Canada geese, but the call Friday morning about two domesticated ducks on Route 120 was a new one for officer Kevin Lyons.

A resident contacted police at about 10:05 a.m. about two ducks sitting off the road near Sweet Melissa’s PIzza & Pub.

“One appeared injured and one appeared to be OK,” Lyons said.

He and his partner approached the two ducks, which they guessed were domesticated Muscovy ducks.

“One was able to walk around, and one was just sitting on the grass. We are not duck experts,” Lyons said, so the officers were unsure if either was injured, or if one had been hit by a car.

With no answer at McHenry County Animal Control, the department decided to post a photo of the ducks on the Lakemoor Police Department Facebook page, urging the owners to come get the birds.

Residents quickly offered to come pick up the daffy duo, or offered advice on how to safely pick up the two.

By 1 p.m. Friday, however, good samaritans had come and collected them to take them home to rehabilitate.

“The ducks have been rescued, one male and one female. They were taken by some loving ducks owners with a habitat set up for them,” Lyons said.

According to a followup post to the Facebook page, the female is now named Melissa and the male is Lakemoor.

Based on where the birds were roosting, Lyons guessed someone had abandoned the birds at the nearby Morrison Park, near Lily Lake.

“I just wish, if they did not want their domesticated ducks, [they had gotten] rid of them properly. If there is some reason you can’t take care of your animals, find someone who can,” Lyons said. “There is always somebody that will take them.

“It is sad someone would do this. You can tell they are clueless,” about caring for the animals, Lyons said.