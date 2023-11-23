Crystal Lake may get new 48-unit townhome subdivision

A 48-unit townhome subdivision is proposed to develop in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

Developers are one step closer to creating a 48-unit townhome subdivision on Bard Road in Crystal Lake.

The Crystal Lake City Council on Tuesday approved without objection a preliminary plan for the development. The approval allows developers to move forward and create a more detailed final plan to present to the council.

Crystal Lake community development director Kathryn Cowlin said the presentation for final approval will address further questions from the council and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

“They would be addressing all of those recommended conditions of approval at that time for final,” she said.

The plan proposes a townhome subdivision to be built on a 5-acre lot at 1201 Bard Road. It is referred to as Crystal Pointe Row Homes, Derbyshire Townhomes and the Residences at Crystal Pointe in city documents.

The 48 units would be two-stories tall with 134 parking spaces that include 96 individual garages. A dog park, pickleball and basketball courts, playground, gazebo and recreational area are included in the subdivision plan.

All townhomes would be owner-occupied. Each unit would be 1,800 square feet with selling prices between $350,000 and $390,000, according to city documents.

Developer Paul Swanson and his attorney Tom Burney said they have been working with the City Council for a year and a half on the plan.

The subdivision would be broken up into three pods, each with access to a public road, according to city documents. The northern pod with 12 units would have access to Bard Road, the eastern pod with 12 units to Huntley Road and the western pod with 24 units to Crabapple Drive.

But with a new condition set by the council, the western pod will need to be connected to the eastern pod to have access to Huntley Road in the final plan proposal.

Many residents attended the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Oct. 18 and speak against the plan. The commission approved the preliminary plan by a vote of 5-1.

Multiple Crystal Lake residents spoke against the plan again at Tuesday’s meeting with concerns about increased traffic on Crabapple Drive, stormwater detention and safety.

Having an access point on Crabapple Drive is “absurd,” resident John Vogelman said. He argued that it’s not reasonable to have the new subdivision’s access to a small local street rather than Huntley Road.

“We have enjoyed our street being a dead end where kids can play and not have to worry about traffic,” he said.

Crystal Lake resident Frank Guliano requested further details on safety, especially if the roads will not have room for school buses or emergency vehicles.

“What is the safety plan for the schoolchildren if they need to wait outside the complex for buses? Is there a safe place being provided for the kids to wait?” he said.

A petition of objection signed by 36 residents was sent to the city of Crystal Lake earlier this month. The petition included many who live off Walnut Glen Drive, which would neighbor the new subdivision.

Council member Mandy Montford asked to consider having the road go out to Huntley Road instead of Crabapple Drive. Council member Cameron Hubbard agreed that the pods should connect for ease of access.

“If your original proposal was to connect from Huntley to Bard as a throughway, that seems like the most logical thing to me,” he said.

Mayor Haig Haleblian agreed that a road should connect the two pods to provide access to Huntley Road, which would eliminate many homeowners’ concerns.

“I like the project,” he said. “I think this is a very viable project, and with a couple of tweaks we could make everybody satisfied.”

Space for commercial development in the area is expected to be presented in the future. The proposed commercial lot would sit at the corner of Huntley and Bard roads.

It was not yet determined when Swanson would return to the City Council for approval of the final development plan.