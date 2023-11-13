McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge dead after falling ill at courthouse Monday

Judge Michael E. Coppedge listens as a victim’s impact statement is read during a sentencing hearing last year. (Rob Dicker for Shaw Local/Northwest Herald)

McHenry County Associate Judge Micheal Coppedge, described by colleagues as courteous and professional, died Monday morning after falling ill in his chambers at the courthouse in Woodstock.

Paramedics from the Woodstock Fire and Rescue District responded to the McHenry County courthouse at 8:22 a.m. Monday in response to a cardiac arrest, said Alex Vucha, communication specialist.

Coppedge was then transported to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock, Vucha said.

He was pronounced dead at just before 10 a.m., McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein’s office confirmed.

Friends and colleagues shared their thoughts about Coppedge in the hours after his death at age 61.

“He was was probably the most prepared judge I have ever been in front of,” Assistant Public Defender Richard Behof said.

Behof had argued many cases before Coppedge over the last three years.

“He was extremely courteous, not only to the attorneys but to the people who appeared in front of him,” Behof said. “We lost a really great judge today.”

Circuit Court Clerk Kathy Keefe also called Coppedge “a great judge.”

“He was an extremely hard worker, very intelligent, very fair,” Keefe said. “But more than that he was a really nice man who will be missed by our entire courthouse family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Chief Judge Michael Chmiel released a statement Monday afternoon saying: “We are struck with shock and sadness at the Judicial Center today with the passing of Judge Coppedge. He was one of the most thoughtful and professional persons many of us have ever met and was relied upon throughout the courthouse by all of us. He is and will be missed. Our good thoughts and prayers extend to him and his family.”

Coppedge, a former Crystal Lake attorney, was first selected as an associate judge in 2015. He filled the position left vacant by retired Judge Robert Bearderstadt. Coppedge was reappointed in 2019.

Before becoming a judge, he was a partner in the law firm now known as Cowlin, Naughton, Curran and Hanzel.

Coppedge graduated from the College of St. Francis in Joliet and earned a law degree from Northern Illinois University. He was admitted to the bar in 1987.

“It’s just devastating and heartbreaking,” said retired Judge Sharon Prather who had known Coppedge for many years dating back to when he practiced in front of her as an attorney.

“He was a great person and a really excellent judge,” Prather said. “He was very good, he did a really good job as judge but of course, Mike did a great job at everything he did. I’m sad for him and sad for his family.”

She recalled Coppedge’s fine demeanor and mannerisms and the way he handled himself.

“His passing is a great loss to the judiciary and the people of McHenry County,” she said.

In an email McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally said Coppedge “was one of the most prodigious legal minds in McHenry County, and a wonderful judge.”

“It is hard to overstate what a loss this is for the 22nd Judicial Circuit,” he said. “Our deepest condolences go out to Judge Coppedge’s family. May he rest in peace.”

A statement from the county’s 22nd Judicial Circuit said Coppedge was found unresponsive in his chambers Monday morning and that court security responded promptly.