Crystal Lake South celebrates IHSA Class 2A boys soccer state champions

Crystal Lake South players clap for their parents during a celebration for the Crystal Lake South boys soccer team on Wednesday at Crystal Lake South High School. South defeated Peoria Notre Dame to win their second soccer state championship on Saturday. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Crystal Lake South community came together Wednesday night to celebrate its state-champion boys soccer team in South’s theater.

Students, parents and fans gathered to celebrate the Gators, who won their second state championship in program history Saturday when they defeated Peoria Notre Dame. South has now won three trophies in the past six years, including two state championships.

The Gators won a share of the Fox Valley Conference title during the season and went on to win a regional, sectional and supersectional title. South took down Rochester 1-0 in the Class 2A state semifinals to reach the title game Saturday.