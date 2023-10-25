Home State Bank selects Ryan Farrell as new president

Crystal Lake-based Home State Bank is announcing the appointment of Ryan P. Farrell as its new president.

Farrell, who will begin his new role Jan. 1, has been a prominent attorney and highly regarded member of the community for many years. Bank officials say the move strategically positions Home State Bank for stability and growth for the next 20 years.

In conjunction with this move, Christopher Morrow, chairman of the board, named Steven L. Slack as his vice chairman of the board, and Slack will remain the CEO while Home State transitions to its new leadership.

Morrow, whose family has owned Home State for over 85 years, expressed great enthusiasm for Farrell’s appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Ryan as our new president. He embodies our bank’s commitment to integrity, community involvement, and our steadfast focus on delivering customer-centric service. From the teller line to the Board of Directors, we are choosing people that will help us continue the traditions and security we provide to our customers, staff, and shareholders. I put my efforts personally in creating innovative ways that will allow us to maintain independence, profitability, and longevity. We are confident that Ryan will lead our bank to a brighter future.”

Farrell brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Home State. He has served on its Board of Directors for the past five years. As a distinguished attorney and CPA, Farrell has an exceptional track record within McHenry County and surrounding communities, bank officials said.

Said Slack: “With a deep understanding of legal and financial matters, along with his strong commitment to the community, Ryan is poised to lead Home State Bank to new heights.”

“In addition to Farrell’s professional qualifications, he has been a highly visible and involved member of our community. He has actively participated in community events and generously contributed time and resources to local causes, including pro bono work as general counsel of the Crystal Lake Food Pantry. Among the various boards he’s served on are: Crystal LakeSchool District 47 Board of Education, chair of the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce, Leadership of Greater McHenry County, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of McHenry County, on which he currently serves.

Farrell grew up in Crystal Lake and graduated from Crystal Lake South High School. He attended the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign for his undergraduate degree, receiving his bachelor of science in accountancy in 2000. From there, he attended Loyola University and received his law degree in 2005. Ryan and his wife Amy, a schoolteacher, are raising their two boys in Lakewood.

Home State Bank has retail banking locations in Crystal Lake, Woodstock, McHenry and Lake in the Hills.