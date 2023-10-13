Harvard man pleads guilty to possessing cocaine, sentenced to 6 years in prison

A Harvard man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing cocaine and was sentenced to six years in prison, records in the McHenry County courthouse show.

Thomas C. Wilson, 46, entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony.

Sentencing range for a Class 1 felony is between four and 15 years in prison and it also is probational.

In exchange for his guilty plea, a more serious charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, was dismissed. A Class X felony carries a sentencing range of six to 30 years in prison or up to 60 years if a defendant is deemed extended term eligible.

Wilson is required to serve half of his sentence and when he is released from prison will be on mandatory supervised release for 12 months, according to court records.

Wilson will receive credit for 325 days held in the McHenry County jail since his arrest on Nov. 22. He also will receive credit for 122 days, half a day credit for each day spent participating in a self-improvement program, work or volunteering, according to the order.

On Nov. 22, the McHenry County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on Wilson’s residence where they found approximately one ounce of cocaine packaged for sale and scales for weighing, according to court records.

Wilson was interviewed and allegedly “admitted to selling cocaine,” the records show.