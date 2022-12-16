Harvard man pleads not guilty to cocaine possession; faces up to 60 years in prison, $1 million in fines

A 45-year-old Harvard man who faces up to 60 years in prison and $1 million in fines pleaded not guilty Friday to cocaine charges.

Thomas C. Wilson, of the 1200 block of 9th Street, pleaded not guilty to possession with the intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, a Class X felony, and possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony, a ccording to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Wilson was being held in the McHenry County jail on $100,000 bond as of Friday afternoon. To be released, he must post 10%, or $10,000.

Because he is eligible for an extended term, if found guilty on the more serious Class X felony, he faces between 30 and 60 years in prison and could be required to pay up to $1 million in fines, Judge Michael Coppedge said during his arraignment.

On or about Nov. 22, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office’s narcotics task force executed a search warrant on Wilson’s home and allegedly found one ounce of cocaine pre-packaged for sale and scales, according to a motion asking the judge to require Wilson to disclose the source of any bail funds.

Wilson allegedly admitted to selling cocaine, according to the motion.

Wilson is due back in court Jan. 27.