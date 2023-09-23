Owe McHenry County court fines? Amnesty on fees and interest begins Monday

Beginning Monday, those owing collection fees and accrued interest on top of McHenry County court-ordered fines will have one week to have them waived.

For a second year, the McHenry County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is offering “Amnesty Week.”

This is an opportunity to pay fines without the added fees and interest.

Last year, Circuit Clerk Kathy Keefe said 33 people paid off added fees and interest, saving a combined total of $14,000.

The circuit clerk collected more than $17,000 owed in delinquent fines generated from traffic and criminal cases, Keefe said.

People are encouraged to call the circuit clerk at 815-334-4190 or email CircuitClerk@mchnerycountyil.gov to find out balances owed minus interest and collection fees.

Payment may be made online at mchenrycircuitclerk.org or by mail to 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Room 136, Woodstock, IL 60098. Payments also can be made by phone or in person in Room 136.

Office hours are between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.