September is National Library Card Sign-up Month at McHenry Public Library

Get a library card and dive into a new hobby or spark your creativity with an adventure at McHenry Public Library during National Library Card Sign-up Month.

Patrons who sign-up for a library card this September get a free drawstring bag, which includes information about McHenry Public Library District’s top resources. This promotion runs until Sept. 30.

Library card holders can also borrow from MPLD’s collection of CDs, DVDs, magazines and materials from its Library of Things, which includes STEM kits, WiFi hotspots and AV digitizing equipment.

Access digital collections with services like Libby, Hoopla and Kanopy for streaming movies and music, eBooks, audiobooks and more right from your phone, tablet or personal computer.

Begin an adventure at the Library with a Museum Adventure Pass. Check out complimentary passes to Chicagoland museums and cultural destinations, including the Chicago Botanical Garden, Illinois Railway Museum and Brookfield Zoo. Access even more savings with Explore More Illinois. Library card holders can receive exclusive discounts and passes to museums and cultural experiences throughout Illinois.

When cardholders check out materials at the McHenry Public Library this September, they will be automatically entered into a drawing for a $25 gift card from one of the following local businesses: Harms Farm and Garden Center, Epic Deli, Riverside Chocolate Factory or SweetPeas Emporium.

Visit the library’s checkout desk at 809 Front Street in McHenry with an ID and proof of current address to get a library card. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, contact the library at 815-385-0036 or visit mchenrylibrary.org.