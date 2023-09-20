New Panera Bread location opens in McHenry

Hamra Enterprises recently opened a new Panera Bread location in McHenry with a grand opening event on Monday at 1850 N. Richmond Road.

The new location is the 90th Panera location for Hamra Enterprises, which now owns and operates 195 restaurants nationwide under the Panera, Wendy’s, Noodles and Company and Caribou Coffee brands.

The new store is a relocation from 1711 N. Richmond Road, which closed in May for the transition to the new site. The new location features free WiFi and an expanded dining area that can accommodate 89 guests indoors and 47 outside.

Guests will have the option of ordering via three kiosks and can also order via drive thru, rapid pick-up and delivery on the Panera app.